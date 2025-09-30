Calgary Stampeders release former Alouettes DL Byron Vaughns

The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns.

The six-foot-four, 245-pound defender signed with the team in mid-September following his release from the Montreal Alouettes and dressed for two regular-season games, recording one special teams tackle.

The 25-year-old played seven regular-season games for the Alouettes earlier this year, making four starts and recording eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

The native of Fort Worth, Texas spent time as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. He later signed with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks in early 2025, playing four games and recording seven tackles.

Vaughns played his senior collegiate season at Baylor University after collegiate stops at Utah State and Texas. In 48 games across all three schools, he recorded 145 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-6) will visit the B.C. Lions (8-7) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders suffered a one sided loss to the Montreal Alouettes this past week, while the Lions came away with a close win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.