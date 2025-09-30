B.C. Lions sign top 2025 CFL Draft pick Hayden Harris

The B.C. Lions have signed their top pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, defensive end Hayden Harris, to his rookie contract.

Harris was in attendance for the Lions’ 27-22 victory over the Toronto Argonauts last Friday at the club’s invitation, and a deal came together shortly thereafter. He will be in attendance at practice on Tuesday and is expected to dress this week against Calgary.

The six-foot-five, 257-pound pass rusher was selected by the Lions with the 11th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft, but signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. He was waived by the NFL team with an injury designation on July 31, prior to the start of the preseason. He worked out for the Chicago Bears on September 4, but did not receive a contract offer.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2024 with the University of Montana, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in 14 games. During his first season with the Grizzlies in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 and saw action in three games without recording any statistics.

Harris grew up in Mill Creek, Wash., but holds national status in Canada through his mother, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Some extended family, including his grandparents, continue to call Saskatchewan home.

The B.C. Lions (8-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-6) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders suffered a one-sided loss to the Montreal Alouettes this past week, while the Lions came away with a close win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.