3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 17

Week 17 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to a close with the Alouettes and Blue Bombers getting lopsided wins after welcoming their franchise quarterbacks back into the lineup, the Argonauts and Stampeders struggling, Edmonton trying to keep its playoff hopes alive, Saskatchewan losing a second-straight matchup, and the Tiger-Cats having a “burn-the-film” outing in Winnipeg.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 37-year-old returned to the field this past week after missing two games due to a head injury and looked spectacular, completing 20-of-25 pass attempts for 367 yards and one touchdown. The passing yardage total was not only the highest this season for Collaros but his performance helped keep the Blue Bombers securely in a playoff spot with three regular-season games remaining of their schedule.

Honourable mention: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

Defensive player of the week: DL Mathieu Betts, B.C. Lions

The CFL’s former Most Outstanding Defensive Player had only four sacks over his first 12 games but has since caught fire, recording nine over his last three games. The native of Montreal, Que. tallied three sacks against the Argonauts, terrorizing offensive lineman Ryan Hunter after he was forced to move to left tackle when Brandon Kemp left the game due to injury. Betts also forced Nick Arbuckle to fumble with a little over two minutes left in the game, helping seal the win for the Lions.

Honourable mention: LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Special teams player of the week: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The rookie out of Minnesota State continued his incredible rookie season when he returned the opening kickoff against Hamilton 98 yards for a touchdown. Vaval now has four return touchdowns on the season, the most of any player in the CFL, putting him into serious consideration for Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. The 25-year-old finished the game with 160 yards on five total returns.

Honourable mention: K Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts

Breakout player of the week: LB Brock Mogensen, Edmonton Elks

The rookie out of the University of South Dakota made his third career start this past week and recorded seven total tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. The Elks entered this season with one of the league’s best linebacker duos in Nick Anderson and Nyles Morgan but Mogensen and former first-overall CFL draft pick Joel Dublanko have helped Edmonton’s defence not skip a beat with Anderson and Morgan out due to injury.

Honourable mention: DB Benny Sapp III, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive line of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The unit of Stanley Bryant, Gabe Wallace, Chris Kolankowski, Patrick Neufeld, and Kendall Randolph was excellent against the Tiger-Cats, allowing zero sacks and opening rushing lanes to allow Brady Oliveira and Chris Streveler to rush for a combined 22 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. This marks the third time Winnipeg’s offensive line has won this award this season, but this is the first time they’ve won it since Week 5.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes

Coach of the week: HC Mike O’Shea, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Plenty of critics wrote off the Blue Bombers two weeks ago when the team lost in Hamilton and Zach Collaros was out due to a head injury. After a 40-3 win over the Tiger-Cats this past week, Winnipeg is now back over .500 and firmly in position to make the playoffs for a ninth-straight season — possibly even with a game at home, depending on how things wrap up in the West Division standings.

Honourable mention: HC Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes

ARE YOU KIDDING ME VA??!! Vernon Adams Jr. somehow dodges numerous defenders and delivers a DART for an INCREDIBLE play!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: @calstampeders vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/zeKM9tKq0A — CFL (@CFL) September 27, 2025

Best play of the week: QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

The veteran quarterback didn’t have his best game against the Montreal Alouettes but this play was simply incredible. Near the start of the fourth quarter, a snap flew over V.A.’s head and he was forced to run backwards over 20 yards into his own end zone. He somehow managed to collect the ball, make four defenders miss, and launch a pass to Dominique Rhymes for a 21-yard gain. When you talk about turning lemons into lemonade, this play is a perfect example.

Honourable mention: DB Demerio Houston, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst play of the week: Saskatchewan loses touchdown due to quick whistle

CFL officials are generally expected to wait until a play is clearly over before blowing the whistle, as it’s easy to go back and shorten a play after the fact. What you can’t do is lengthen a play if it’s blown dead prematurely, which is exactly what occurred when Kosi Onyeka returned a Kaion Julien-Grant fumble for a touchdown. The official blew the whistle early, which meant Corey Mace had to challenge. The replay centre awarded Saskatchewan the ball but the 41-yard return couldn’t stand, costing the Roughriders a score.

Honourable mention: Trevor Harris’ first interception

Best game of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks

This game was sloppy through the first three quarters but the ending was sensational as the Roughriders and Elks combined for 32 points in the fourth quarter alone. The drama culminated in a potential game-tying two-point convert from Saskatchewan, though Trevor Harris threw an incompletion to the side of the end zone. In the end, it was an emotional win for Edmonton as it came just two days after the passing of franchise owner Larry Thompson.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

Worst game of the week: Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Lions

This game came on late at night, which was probably for the best. The Lions are on a three-game winning streak but seemed to play down to their opponent this week as the Argonauts are almost sure to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Nathan Rourke threw three uncharacteristic interceptions, while Toronto’s offensive line got shredded for four sacks. The score was relatively close but this was nowhere near the CFL’s best.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers