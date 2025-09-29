Winnipeg Blue Bombers release veteran defender Jonathan Jones

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American linebacker Jonathan Jones.

The six-foot, 225-pound defender joined the team as a free agent this offseason but dressed for only three regular-season games, recording two special teams tackles. He was a healthy scratch for seven games to start the season before being moved to the practice roster near the end of August.

The 27-year-old native of Ocoee, Fla. played for the Toronto Argonauts from 2022 to 2024 where he dressed for 36 regular-season games, recording 88 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. He won two Grey Cups with the team.

Jones finished his collegiate career at the University of Toledo after a stint at the University of Notre Dame. He was named second-team All-Conference with the Rockets in 2021.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-7) are currently one a bye week after blowing out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 40-3.