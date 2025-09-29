Queen’s Gaels move up U Sports rankings after dominating York Lions

The Queen’s Gaels moved from No. 8 to No. 7 in the U Sports football rankings after a crushing 57-5 win over the York Lions.

The Gaels recorded a whopping 722 yards of net offence as Alex Vreeken threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns. Nathan Falconi was his favourite target on the day as the native of Palgrave, Ont. made six catches for 258 yards and three scores.

Queen’s also had a big day along the ground as Jared Chisari, Isaiah Adams, Ethan Dahl, Jayce Baldwin, and Anthony Lio combined for 26 carries for 269 yards and two scores. Oliver Jackson was a game-wrecker for the Gaels on defence, recording four sacks.

In a corresponding move, the Bishop’s Gaiters moved down one spot to No. 8.

The team beat the Mount Allison Mounties by a score of 54-3 on the weekend as Justin Quirion threw two touchdown passes to Joey Julien, while O’Shae Ho-Sang and Michael Nicoletta added scores along the ground. The Gaiters dominated on defence, limiting Mount Allison to a measly 99 yards of net offence and recording six sacks and a pick.

The rest of the rankings remained unchanged from a week ago, including the Laurier Golden Hawks, Western Mustangs, Laval Rouge et Or, Montreal Carabins, and Saskatchewan Huskies in the top five.

