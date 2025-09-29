Ottawa Redblacks sign FCS standout Alec Rasmussen

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American offensive lineman Alec Rasmussen.

The six-foot-seven, 319-pound blocker spent the past four seasons at the University of St. Thomas, an FCS program located in St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minn. He was named first-team All-Conference in 2023 and 2024 and second-team All-Conference in 2022.

The 22-year-old native of Wayzata, Minn. played 41 career games with the Tommies.

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-10) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, October 3 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Riders are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Edmonton Elks, while the Redblacks were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 21 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.