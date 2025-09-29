Hamilton Tiger-Cats release recently-benched starter Ray Wilborn

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American linebacker Ray Wilborn.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound native of Lansing, Mich. started the first nine games of the regular-season at weak-side linebacker, making 39 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles. He was a healthy scratch for five of Hamilton’s last six games with rookie Kyler Fisher taking over the starting role.

The 28-year-old was in his second year with the Tiger-Cats. Last season, he made 26 defensive tackles, three special teams tackle, two forced fumbles, and one sack over 11 regular-season games as a CFL rookie.

Wilborn was previously a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-6) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (5-10) at BMO Field on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats got crushed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past week, while the Argonauts lost a close one against the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.