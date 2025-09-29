3DownNation Podcast: CFL rules reaction, playoff races heat up, Stampeders trade for Mauldin

John Hodge, JC Abbott, and Justin Dunk (who joined partway through the show) discuss the reaction from across the country to the CFL’s rule changes, playoff races heating up in the East and West Divisions, the Calgary Stampeders trading for Lorenzo Mauldin IV, the return of Davis Alexander, the CFL receiving expansion interest from domestic and international suitors, Cody Fajardo wanting a new rule named after him, and U Sports altering its transfer rules.

