Winnipeg Blue Bombers add Purdue QB Ryan Browne to negotiation list

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added Purdue University quarterback Ryan Browne to their negotiation list.

Through four games this season, the redshirt sophomore has completed 77-of-122 pass attempts (63.1 percent) for 1,036 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also run for 67 yards and two majors, while adding a receiving score on a 14-yard trick play.

Browne, a three-star recruit from New Berlin, N.Y., originally joined the Boilermakers. He appeared in nine games and made two starts during his first two seasons, throwing for 636 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, while rushing for 240 yards. He transferred to the University of North Carolina following the 2024 season and participated in spring camp with the Tar Heels before electing to transfer back to Purdue.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound pivot is the son of former NFL fullback Jim Browne, who spent time with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Raiders. He played college football at Boston College alongside Doug Flutie.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to the negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and many are unaware that their rights have been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.