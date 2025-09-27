Official: Hamilton Tiger-Cats clinch CFL playoff spot

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially clinched a spot in this year’s playoffs after the Toronto Argonauts lost to the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Friday night.

The Tabbies missed the postseason last year after finishing 7-11, placing last in the East Division. The team can finish no lower than second place in the standings this year with the Montreal Alouettes two points behind them at 8-7.

Hamilton has also clinched its first home playoff game since 2021, which is also the last time the club reached the Grey Cup.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Elks last week with a walk-off field goal, while the Blue Bombers bested the Ottawa Redblacks despite completing only three passes.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network and CJOB 680 in Winnipeg.