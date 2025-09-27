Hamilton Tiger-Cats fail to get off the plane in Winnipeg, fly home embarrassed (& seven other thoughts)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats did not show up in Winnipeg.

Hamilton looked utterly flat from the get-go as the Blue Bombers took the opening kick to the house and never looked back, sending the visitors home with a 40-3 loss.

Here are my thoughts on what was by far Hamilton’s worst performance of 2025.

Leaky coverage opens the floodgates

It was not surprising to see Winnipeg take the opening kickoff to the endzone. In fact, it’s a wonder the Ticats haven’t given up more on special teams.

I’ve harped on it all year, so no need to beat a dead horse. They have to find a way to stop putting themselves behind the eight-ball.

Air traffic control

Winnipeg came prepared to stop Bo Levi Mitchell from throwing the ball. They dropped extra guys into coverage and essentially dared Mitchell to run often.

When they did have receivers get open, they were always just a step off from connecting. There were moments with the score not yet out of hand when Hamilton could have gotten back in it with a big play. The offensive success that has felt automatic at times was just nonexistent in Winnipeg.

Whether it was a late breakup, a slight underthrow, or a drop, Hamilton could not find a way to make a play with guys open downfield.

The Bombers held Mitchell to 21 completions and 212 yards on 32 attempts — far from the status quo for the M.O.P. candidate. Kiondre Smith led all receivers with 65 yards, and Kenny Lawler was held to just 34 yards.

Greg Bell was the only positive of the night. He was the sole Ticat who created offence with any consistency for four quarters, with 88 yards on 11 carries. Bell also had four receptions for 26 yards.

Hamilton failed to ever get going in the passing game and never even stressed the Bombers on a drive until the fourth quarter.

First read and go

It became difficult to count the number of times Zach Collaros caught the ball and threw it to his first read in two seconds flat.

He picked the defence apart throughout the first half and helped the Bombers to a 19-3 lead. It looked like easy mode for the veteran quarterback in his return from injury. Hamilton was incredibly lucky to be within two scores and have the ball with time left in the first half.

DOINK!

Even Marc Liegghio had an off night. The usually automatic kicker missed his first field goal from 47 yards out. He made up for it in a big way by nailing a 55-yarder with the help of the crossbar, luckily still sitting at the goal line.

That was the only play to result in points for the Tiger-Cats.

Right choice, wrong call

Full marks to head coach Scott Milanovich and the Ticats for going for it on third down headed into the half. You play to win. Still, I have to disagree with a QB draw in this situation, especially with Greg Bell averaging eight yards per carry.

If you want to run the ball there, pound it inside with your running back. The sequence was a microcosm of the entire game. Every time Hamilton made any kind of headway, they took four more steps backward. After the draw on second down, Mitchell’s third-down throw was knocked down at the line, and Winnipeg took a 19-3 lead into halftime.

They had us in the first half… and the second half too

If you thought Hamilton would stop shooting themselves in the foot in the second half, you thought wrong.

Isaiah Wooden opened the second half with a 53-yard return, which was called back for a block in the back. It was one of four flags the Cats took, which is actually a positive, all things considered.

If Greg Bell ripped off a big run, the Cats would be off the field two plays later. Nearly every single time Hamilton had a positive play, they either went backwards or punted two plays later.

Hamilton could not get out of their own way all night, and Winnipeg did not need the help.

Burn it

The Tiger-Cats need to watch the film on this game, take from it whatever they can, then burn it in the fires of Mordor and never look back.

It cannot be understated how uncharacteristically bad Hamilton was.

They allowed Collaros to throw for nearly 400 yards, let Brady Oliveira go for 100 yards, and even allowed Chris Streveler to rub salt in the wound with a punishing touchdown run.

The Tiger-Cats remain in first place in the East Division at 9-6, and hosting the East Final remains very much a possibility. Hamilton needs to flush this one and get back to being themselves — fast.