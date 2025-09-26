Toronto Argonauts add QB Drew Nash to negotiation list

The Toronto Argonauts have added quarterback Drew Nash to their negotiation list.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound passer is in his fourth collegiate season at Western Colorado University, an NCAA Division II program located in Gunnison, Co. He has thrown for 5,819 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions over 27 games with the Mountaineers, and rushed 245 times for 1,027 yards and six scores.

The native of Torrance, Calif. started his collegiate career at Saddleback College where he threw for 1,304 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-9) will visit the B.C. Lions (7-7) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.