An expansive list of fines announced by the Canadian Football League on Friday included an unconventional name.

Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was one of seven players to receive supplemental discipline in Week 16. The 32-year-old, who left the game due to injury in the third quarter, was fined for delivering a low block to a pair of former teammates, B.C. defensive end Mathieu Betts and corner Garry Peter. Calgary receiver Erik Brooks was also reprimanded for a separate low block against Betts.

In more traditional fashion, three players were punished for high hits on opposing quarterbacks. Winnipeg defenders Cam Lawson and Tony Jones were both fined for their actions against Ottawa’s Dru Brown, while Edmonton’s Jordan Williams received one for a blow to the head of Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell.

Rounding out the list of fined players was Hamilton cornerback Jamal Peters, who was called out for a high hit on Edmonton receiver Arkell Smith, and Ticats’ linebacker Ryan Baker for a blindside block on special teams.

Additionally, Edmonton defensive back Kenneth Logan Jr., and Toronto defensive linemen Anthony Lanier II and J-Min Pelley, were fined for striking an opponent during a post-game altercation in Week 15. As per CFL policy, the fine amounts were not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game cheque.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.