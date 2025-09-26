Rookie LB Kyler Fisher returns for Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Blue Bombers

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have rookie linebacker Kyler Fisher back in the starting lineup when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old native of Farnhamville, Ia. has played 11 regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats this season, recording 43 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, and one sack. He entered the starting lineup in Week 11 and made four starts for Hamilton before being moved to the one-game injured list due to a shoulder injury.

The five-foot-eleven, 231-pound defender played collegiately at the University of Iowa where he made 64 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles.

Ray Wilborn, who made nine starts at weak-side linebacker to start the year, has been moved to the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch.

The Tiger-Cats have also promoted Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou from the practice roster. He has made five special teams tackles this season. In a corresponding move, rookie Canadian defensive back Ronan Horrall has been moved to the practice roster.

Hamilton has not made any other changes to their roster ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Elks last week with a walk-off field goal, while the Blue Bombers bested the Ottawa Redblacks despite completing only three passes.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network and CJOB 680 in Winnipeg.