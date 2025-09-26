Official: Zach Collaros returns for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against Tiger-Cats

It’s official: Zach Collaros will start for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers when the team hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon.

The 37-year-old missed Winnipeg’s last two games due to a head injury he suffered against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Banjo Bowl. He has completed 73.8 percent of his passes for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this season, going 4-6 as a starter. He has also rushed 14 times for 105 yards and one score.

TSN analyst Milt Stegall, who spent his entire playing career with Winnipeg, suggested in the immediate aftermath of the injury that Collaros should never play football again. The veteran quarterback has a well-documented history of head injuries and missed time earlier this season due to a neck injury. Though Collaros appreciates Stegall’s concern, he made it clear this week that he wouldn’t be playing if medical staff advised him not to.

Chris Streveler started both games for the Blue Bombers while Collaros was out, throwing for 295 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a 32-21 loss to Hamilton and a 26-18 win over Ottawa. He also recorded 22 carries for 154 yards and two scores. He is now listed as the backup with Terry Wilson as the third-stringer and rookie quarterback Chase Artopoeus being moved back to the practice roster.

Winnipeg made three other changes to the roster, adding receiver Jerreth Sterns from the one-game injured list, defensive lineman Jamal Woods from the practice roster, and defensive back Nick Hallett from the one-game injured list. Sterns will start in place of the injured Keric Wheatfall, while Woods and Hallett will fill depth roles.

Wheatfall has been moved to the one-game injured list, while defensive lineman Collin Kornelson was moved to the practice roster and defensive back Jamal Parker was placed on the one-game injured list. Parker, who started at field-side cornerback last week, has been replaced in the starter lineup by Dexter Lawson Jr.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Elks last week with a walk-off field goal, while the Blue Bombers bested the Ottawa Redblacks despite completing only three passes.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network and CJOB 680 in Winnipeg.