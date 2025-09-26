Marcus Sayles, Samuel Emilus return for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Elks

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have defensive back Marcus Sayles and Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus in the starting lineup when the visit the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night.

Sayles has recorded 41 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and two interceptions over 11 regular-season games with the Roughriders this season, his second with the club. He was out of the lineup due to a leg injury last game when Kerfalla Exumé struggled against Tyson Philpot, who made nine catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Emilus hasn’t played since July due to a knee injury. The former first-round pick, who hails from Montreal, Que., has recorded 25 catches for 361 yards and two touchdowns over just four games this season.

The Riders have also added veteran receiver Shawn Bane Jr., Canadian offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, and Global punter Jesse Mirco to the active roster. Bane Jr. hasn’t played since last summer when he suffered a torn LCL and partially torn ACL, while Gagnon suffered a torn bicep during training camp. The veteran of 99 career regular-season CFL games will make his Saskatchewan debut after joining the team in free agency.

Return specialist Mario Alford has been placed on the one-game injured list, which makes it appear as though Bane Jr. will handle return duties.

Canadian offensive linemen Zack Fry and Braydon Noll are both out. Fry is on the six-game injured list with a knee problem, while Noll and Global punter Joe Couch have been demoted to the practice squad.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (5-9) on Saturday, September 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders were on a bye this past week, while the Elks suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 880 CHED in Edmonton.