Edmonton Elks without DL Jared Brinkman against Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Edmonton Elks will be without defensive lineman Jared Brinkman when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound native of Iowa City, Ia. has been moved to the one-game injured list with injuries to his shoulder and foot. He was a non-participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and a limited participant on Thursday.

The 26-year-old signed with the Elks as a free agent after helping the Toronto Argonauts win last year’s Grey Cup. Through 14 regular-season games this season, he has recorded 21 defensive tackles and one sack.

The Elks have also moved Global linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements to the one-game injured list. The 26-year-old, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft, has made two defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles this year.

Edmonton has promoted defensive lineman Elijah Alston and Global linebacker Alex Raich to the active roster this week. Alston finished his collegiate career at the University of Miami in 2024, recording 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass knockdown, while Raich has made six special teams tackles over six regular-season games this year.

The Edmonton Elks (5-9) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) on Saturday, September 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders were on a bye this past week, while the Elks suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 880 CHED in Edmonton.