B.C. Lions’ unsigned 2025 draft pick Hayden Harris in attendance for Week 17 clash with Argos

The B.C. Lions had a special guest in attendance for their Week 17 clash with the Toronto Argonauts.

Hayden Harris, the franchise’s 11th overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, was at BC Place at the club’s invitation, making the trip up from his home in the Seattle area. The six-foot-five, 257-pound defensive end has been a free agent since July 31, when he was waived by the Buffalo Bills with an injury designation, and was seen at field level pre-game, chatting with general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Harris has not yet begun contract discussions with the Lions and continues to evaluate his NFL opportunities on a week-to-week basis. He last worked out for the Chicago Bears on September 4, but did not receive an offer. If no other options materialize, the 24-year-old could potentially sign in the CFL before the season is over.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2024 with the University of Montana, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in 14 games. During his first season with the Grizzlies in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 and saw action in three games without recording any statistics.

Harris grew up in Mill Creek, Wash., but holds national status in Canada through his mother, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Some extended family, including his grandparents, continue to call Saskatchewan home.