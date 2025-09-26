3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 17

Week 17 of the CFL season is here, and we finally get a chance to play some football instead of talking about how football will be played. Most notably, every team playing will have their starting quarterback healthy for the first time since Week 1.

B.C.-based reporter J.C. Abbott remains in front for our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has a strong lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 17 in the CFL.

Friday, September 26: Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes (-4.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Alouettes are home favourites for the much-anticipated return of quarterback Davis Alexander from his hamstring injury. The Gig Harbour, Wash., native has yet to lose a start for the organization, but has missed eight straight games and will have rookie tackle Tiger Shanks protecting his right side. Meanwhile, the Stampeders are reeling after a blowout loss last week, but will still have franchise pivot Vernon Adams Jr. at their disposal, albeit in a limited capacity due to a back injury.

ABBOTT: The Stamps are banged up on D, Vernon Adams Jr. isn’t full strength, and Davis Alexander is back.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: If Adams plays the whole game, the Stamps should have enough. If not…

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: Even with Vernon Adams under centre, the Alouettes are getting healthy at the right time.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: It’s time for the Stampeders to rebound. If not…

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The return of Davis Alexander should provide the necessary spark for the Als to beat the Stamps.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: Injuries have hampered what made Calgary’s defence so special: its pass rush.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: The chinks are starting to show in the Stamps’ chainlink. Montréal knows how to peak at the right time.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: If VA is healthy, Calgary has what it takes to hand Davis Alexander his first loss as a starter.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: The Stamps are the best team in the league when healthy, but they’re not healthy right now. VA or not, this team does not have all hands on deck.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

THOMAS: Montreal is coming together at the right time, as they have in previous seasons under Jason Maas. The Stamps have not been at their best of late.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 7, Calgary 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 5, Calgary 5.

Friday, September 26: Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Lions (-7.5) at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The B.C. Lions are favoured by more than a touchdown after a couple of spectacular outings from staunch defender of Canadiana Nathan Rourke, and will have both running back James Butler and stalwart left tackle Jarell Broxton back. However, Nick Arbuckle will return to the lineup for the Argos against a defence he torched a few weeks ago, with the potential for more big plays due to the absence of safety Cristophe Beaulieu.

ABBOTT: The Lions are surging offensively, but are we just forgetting what Nick Arbuckle did to this defence last time?

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: Rourke has been lights out. Typically, I’d shy away from a spread like this, but they put a 50 burger on Calgary last week without any special teams or defensive TDs.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: Captain Canada takes care of business, but that line is too much for an Argo team that tends to keep games close.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: B.C. sneezes and scores 30 points. This seems like an uphill battle for Toronto.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Even with Nick Arbuckle back, the Lions seem too big a challenge to face for Toronto.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Lions are the better team, but the Argonauts score a ton of points. I can see this being a close game, even as a backdoor cover.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: I get that B.C. just blew out Calgary, but that line is lofty. Rourke wins with the rules he prefers — no consultation needed.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: The Lions are coming off their best game of the year. They should win here, but the Argos have found weird ways to cover this year.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Toronto.

McGUIRE: Looks like a double-digit rout to me. The Lions are clicking well enough right now that they would be a tough out for anyone under the dome.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: B.C. is too good offensively for Toronto to keep up, but I would not touch the spread. Garbage time scores have ruined covers at lower than this.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 10, Toronto 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 6, B.C. 4.

Saturday, September 27: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-2) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Winnipeg is a narrow home favourite against a team that beat them by 11 just two weeks ago, fuelled by the re-addition of a quarterback who can actually throw the ball. Zach Collaros is expected to be back in the lineup against the top team in the East, while the Ticats are facing questions on defence with the statuses of linebackers Kyler Fisher and Devin Veresuk, and cornerback Jamal Peters all in jeopardy.

ABBOTT: I do not see these teams as equals.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Winnipeg won last week while playing atrocious offensive football. That said, Hamilton isn’t Ottawa.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: If the Bombers can win a game completing three passes, they can win one where Collaros completes a hell of a lot more.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Hamilton is not Ottawa. Winnipeg will need more from its offence.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Beating the Bombers at home is never an easy task.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: When the Blue Bombers protect the football, they win.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: Hamilton continues to find ways to win. Winnipeg doesn’t get the same help they did last week.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: The Ticats won’t beat themselves the same way Ottawa did. Hamilton stays hot with another win.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: The Cats have been great, but have had real trouble against the West. Winnipeg is still Winnipeg.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: Winning in Winnipeg has never been easy for the Ticats, and the Bombers have a habit of playing well when everyone picks against them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 5, Hamilton 5.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 5, Hamilton 5.

Saturday, September 27: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks (+4) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

A bye week hasn’t solved all of the Riders’ injury problems in the secondary, as Tevaughn Campbell and Nelson Lokombo remain out, but things have improved enough for them to be road favourites. Aiding that assessment are the possible returns of Canadian receiving standouts Sam Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker. Edmonton, meanwhile, is expected to be mostly unchanged amidst a two-game losing streak.

ABBOTT: The Riders have a home playoff game in their sights. The Elks are booking tee times in Boca for November.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: At least this week’s loss won’t be via walk-off field goal for the Elks.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: At some point, the Elks will stop losing close games. It won’t be this week.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: The Riders will probably get off to their post-bye slow start, but slowly do enough to win.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders have an answer to give after last game’s performance.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Roughriders got a recent wakeup call, while it feels like last week was the death knell for the Elks.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: It will be close again, but the Elks have a hard time with the West leaders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: The Riders’ defence has had to sit with that awful performance against Montreal for two weeks. I expect them to get after an Elks team that they got eight sacks against in the last matchup.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Riders have won seven straight at Commonwealth, and the bye week should help them keep it going. But Fajardo has only one multi-score loss in eight starts. The Elks should be able to keep it close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

THOMAS: Saskatchewan has cooled off in comparison to their start to the year, but has had the Elks’ number. Saskatchewan in a close one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 10, Edmonton 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 7, Edmonton 3.

2025 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 40-22

BALLANTINE — 39-23

HOSKINS — 39-23

McGUIRE — 38-24

THOMAS — 37-25

HERRERA-VERGARA — 36-26

HODGE — 36-26

KLEIN — 36-26

GASSON — 32-30

FILOSO — 31-31

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 40-22

BALLANTINE — 33-29

ABBOTT — 33-29

HERRERA-VERGARA — 33-29

FILOSO — 33-29

THOMAS — 31-31

KLEIN — 28-34

GASSON — 28-34

HOSKINS — 27-35

HODGE — 27-35