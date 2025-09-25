QB Nick Arbuckle returns for Toronto Argonauts against B.C. Lions

Nick Arbuckle is returning to the lineup for the Toronto Argonauts after missing last week’s game due to a calf injury.

The veteran quarterback did not participate in practice with the team on Monday, and was then a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the mixed action, he has been listed as the starting quarterback for Toronto this week when they visit the B.C. Lions on Friday night.

The 31-year-old native of Oxnard, Calif. has thrown for 4,089 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions over 13 regular-season games this year, setting all-new career-highs and going 5-8 as a starter.

Jarret Doege started last week’s 21-19 loss to the Montreal Alouettes, throwing for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The 27-year-old native of Lubbock, Texas is in his third CFL season and first with the Argonauts, having spent the two previous years with the Edmonton Elks.

The Argonauts moved Canadian linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed to the six-game injured list this week after he suffered an injury to his groin. Stephen Smith, an alumnus of the CJFL’s Regina Thunder, has been promoted from the practice roster in his place.

Toronto has 13 players on the six-game injured list alongside Herdman-Reed, including franchise quarterback Chad Kelly, receivers DaVaris Daniels and Damonte Coxie, and Canadian offensive linemen Dylan Giffen and Ryan Sceviour.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-9) will visit the B.C. Lions (7-7) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.