Official: Vernon Adams Jr. to start for Calgary Stampeders despite back injury

The Calgary Stampeders will have Vernon Adams Jr. under centre when the team visits the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.

The 32-year-old native of Pasadena, Calif. suffered a back injury during last week’s loss to the B.C. Lions and was unable to finish the game. He was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday, then a full participant on Wednesday.

The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound passer has thrown for 2951 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 12 regular-season games this season, his first in Calgary. He has also rushed 28 times for 203 yards and one score.

The Stampeders made a number of other changes to the roster this week, moving running back Jeshrun Antwi (head) and defensive back Jackson Sombach (ankle) to the one-game injured list, second-string quarterback P.J. Walker (shoulder) and fullback William Langlais (ankle) to the six-game injured list, and defensive back Brady Breeze to the practice roster.

In corresponding moves, Calgary has moved quarterbacks Josh Love and Logan Bonner to the active roster, who will dress as the second and third-stringers behind Adams Jr., respectively. Tyler Richardson will dress as a backup cornerback after being a healthy scratch last week, while Canadian depth players Justin Herdman-Reed and Dolani Robinson have also been added to the active roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (7-7) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, September 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a blowout loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Alouettes narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts on the road.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 in Montreal.