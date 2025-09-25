Divisional playoff format ‘exactly the type of thing’ CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston wants to review

The CFL has made changes to the way the game will be played going forward and the three-down league’s playoff model could be on the docket in the future.

In an appearance on 620 CKRM’s The SportsCage, commissioner Stewart Johnston was asked if he’s open to evaluating the league’s current divisional structure and whether it offers the best format for postseason setup.

“I would suggest that’s exactly the type of thing I would want to review,” Johnston shared. “I’m not offering an opinion on that, and I’m not offering a direction on that, so let’s just be clear. But that is exactly the type of thing that I want to review, to say, ‘What makes sense?'”

Six of nine teams in the CFL currently qualify for the playoffs, though those slots are dictated by teams’ standings in their respective divisions rather than their overall record. While the league implements a crossover rule to allow for the fourth-place team in either division to compete in the postseason if they have a better record than the third-place team in the opposite division, discrepancies still occur that deny teams with better records home games or playoff qualification due to the unequal strength of the divisions.

Most recently, the Calgary Stampeders were given the short end of the stick in 2022 when they finished third in the West Division with a 12-6 record and were forced to play on the road despite having a better record than any team in the East Division. In 2018, the Edmonton Football Team missed the playoffs entirely with a 9-9 record that saw them finish fifth in the West, while the 8-10 Ottawa Redblacks hosted a playoff game as the second seed in the East.

Though the league has traditionally split itself in half regionally in order to ensure more of the country has a vested interest in the eventual Grey Cup matchup, critics have long argued the playoff format is nonsensical in a small league where everyone plays everyone else multiple times. Those are exactly the types of idiosyncrasies that Johnston wants to thoroughly interrogate during his tenure.

“I know the staff at the CFL league office are tired of me saying, ‘Please don’t do things just because we’ve always done them.’ Question everything, then ultimately support why we currently do it with an argument and then let’s move on,” he explained. “(The playoff format) would be a great example. I will question that, we might find this is the best system and let’s move on, or maybe we’ll offer a change, but that would fall right in the wheelhouse of things I’m excited to look at.”

Johnston has already rocked the boat more than any of his recent predecessors, announcing the rollout of several significant structural changes to the game that will take place over the next two years. Among them is a modification of the rouge to prevent victory by missed field goal, an alteration of the league’s play clock, a shortening of the field and end zone, and the relocation of the goalposts.

While it is clear that he isn’t done challenging the status quo, consideration of future changes, like those to the playoffs, will have to wait a bit. The former TSN executive says he emptied his quiver with this latest wave of moves and that every arrow found its target with the CFL board of governors.

“This is an easy and a quick one — no, there weren’t,” he said when asked if any potential game changes were cut in the voting room. “This was the exact package that we put in front of the board of governors and and the reaction was overwhelmingly enthusiastic.”