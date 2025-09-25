B.C. Lions lose Canadian DB Cristophe Beaulieu to six-game injured list ahead of matchup with Argos

The B.C. Lions have placed Canadian safety Cristophe Beaulieu on the six-game injured list ahead of Friday’s clash with the Toronto Argonauts.

The second-year safety exited last week’s blowout win over the Calgary Stampeders early with a knee injury and was unable to practice this week. His absence will leave a substantial hole on the defence, as Beaulieu is considered a front-runner to be selected as a West Division all-star. In 14 games, he has recorded 36 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Rookie Jackson Findlay will make his first career start at the position, backed up by Patrice Rene and Josh Hagerty. The second-round pick out of Western University has recorded 10 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles in 13 games this year.

On a positive note, starting running back James Butler will make his return after a one-week absence, though his replacement, Zander Horvath, will remain on the roster after a 150-yard breakout outing. Stalwart left tackle Jarell Broxton will also be back opening up holes for the tandem, with Kory Woodruff returning to left guard and Ilm Manning going on the practice roster. Alex Berwick will dress as a seventh offensive lineman.

Bradlee Anae will replace the recently released Kemoko Turay in the defensive end rotation, while defensive tackle DeWayne Hendrix will sit out due to illness. Canadian linebacker Adam Konar (elbow) has been placed on the six-game injured list, and Global linebacker Maxime Rouyer (hip) will be on the one-game injured list, as newly signed Canadians Woodly Appolon and Cam Foran make their debuts as depth pieces on special teams.

The B.C. Lions (7-7) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-9) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.