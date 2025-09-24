Canadian OL Philippe Gagnon returns to practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Canadian offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon has returned to practice with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after suffering a torn bicep during training camp in Saskatoon.

“Some guys heal differently. There was an outside chance but you don’t know until you progress through the rehab. He was always a clip ahead. That’s nothing but a credit to him, the training staff and and therapists to be able to get him to this point,” head coach Corey Mace said.

The six-foot-three, 320-pound blocker started 17 games for the Montreal Alouettes at right guard in 2024, helping the team finish with a league-best 12-5-1 record. The 33-year-old suffered the setback in May after signing with the Riders during free agency in February.

“Unfortunately, during training camp to have that injury was really tough for him. He made it very clear from that day he wasn’t going back East, he was staying here, he wants to be with the team and be with his brothers. He wanted to attack rehab, he said he was going to be back and he’s a man of his word. I love to see that he gets to be out there with us,” Mace said.

Gagnon possibly being activated could help the Green and White offensive line dealing with yet another injury. Fellow national offensive lineman Zack Fry has not practiced this week due to a knee injury. Fry has started at left guard in seven of the last eight Saskatchewan games.

Gagnon was originally selected in the first round, second overall during the 2016 CFL Draft. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que. native spent three seasons with the Als then joined the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent in 2019. He signed back with Montreal in 2020 where he remained through last year, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2023.

In total, Gagnon has played 99 career CFL regular-season games and made 75 starts. Collegiately, he played at Université Laval, helping the Rouge et Or win two Vanier Cups.

The Roughriders (10-3) visit the Edmonton Elks (5-9) on Saturday, September 27 with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. EDT. The Riders were on a bye this past week, while the Elks suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 880 CHED in Edmonton.