Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker full participants in practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Canadian receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker were full participants in practice with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday, according to the team’s official report.

Emilus has missed the team’s last six games due to a knee injury and has played only four matchups all season, recording 20 catches for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Montreal, Que. was originally a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech University. He has made 187 catches for 2,687 yards and 13 touchdowns over 54 career regular-season games.

Schaffer-Baker has missed Saskatchewan’s last 12 regular-season games due to a foot injury he sustained against the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 1.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound target originally joined the Roughriders as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph. He has since recorded 205 receptions for 2,688 yards and 14 touchdowns over 53 regular-season games.

Canadian defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell (head), Jaxon Ford (knee), and Nelson Lokombo (ankle) were all non-participants on Tuesday, as was starting defensive lineman Shane Ray (shoulder). Canadian running back Thomas Betrand-Hudon (leg), Canadian offensive lineman Phillipe Gagnon (arm), and American defensive back Marcus Sayles (leg) were all full participants.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (5-9) on Saturday, September 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders were on a bye this past week, while the Elks suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 880 CHED in Edmonton.