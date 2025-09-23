B.C. Lions release former second-round NFL draft pick Kemoko Turay

The B.C. Lions have released American defensive lineman Kemoko Turay.

The 30-year-old defender played 12 games for the team this season, his first in the CFL, recording 16 defensive tackles and two sacks.

The native of Monclair, N.J. served a one-game suspension in July following a postgame brawl between the Lions and Montreal Alouettes, which the league blamed him for inciting. Turay was caught on camera verbally sparring with Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, punches were thrown, and video of the altercation went viral.

The six-foot-five, 248-pound defender was a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 38 games over four seasons with the team and recorded 33 total tackles, 12 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He later had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The B.C. Lions (7-7) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-9) at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Friday night with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a narrow loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions dominated the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.