3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 16

Week 16 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to a close with B.C. and Winnipeg getting keys wins, Calgary’s league-best defence allowing 52 points, Montreal essentially punching their ticket to the East Semi-Final, and Toronto, Edmonton, and Ottawa suffering losses that have crushed their playoff hopes. Before we get into Week 17, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Calgary’s defence has led the CFL in many key categories all season long but you’d never know that based on how Rourke took them to the woodshed on Friday night. The native of Victoria, B.C. threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in the win and rushed six times for 43 yards and three scores. The 27-year-old is not only helping B.C. with their playoff push but is also emerging as a top candidate for Most Outstanding Player.

Honourable mention: REC Eugene Lewis, Ottawa Redblacks

Defensive player of the week: SAM Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa allowed only three completions and 210 yards of net offence against the Blue Bombers at TD Place Stadium and Pickett was a big part of the reason why. The veteran defender recorded six defensive tackles, one sack, and one knockdown, which came after he laid a bone-rattling hit on Keric Wheatfall that knocked the receiver from the game. It was a tough, clean shot that forced Winnipeg to kick a field goal instead of scrimmaging first-and-ten at Ottawa’s five-yard line.

Honourable mention: SAM Branden Dozier, Toronto Argonauts

Special teams player of the week: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The rookie recorded seven returns for 278 yards and a touchdown against the Redblacks, arguably being the reason his team won the game. Vaval’s score came on a 128-yard missed field goal return, which set a new club record, though he added another 71-yard missed field goal return later in the game. The Minnesota State University product now has three return touchdowns on the season, tying for the league lead.

Honourable mention: K Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Breakout player of the week: RB Zander Horvath, B.C. Lions

The former late-round NFL draft pick played only his sixth career CFL game on Friday night but made a huge impression, rushing 12 times for 153 yards and one touchdown. Horvath is a big-bodied runner, measuring in at six-foot-two and 232 pounds, yet he ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run to put his team over the 50-point mark. James Butler has been great for the Lions all season long but the team didn’t miss him against the Stampeders as Horvath was brilliant in his place.

Honourable mention: LB Lucas Cormier, Ottawa Redblacks

Offensive line of the week: B.C. Lions

The unit of Kory Woodruff, Ilm Manning, Michael Couture, George Una, and Chris Schleuger allowed zero sacks and helped Zander Horvath rush for 152 yards and a touchdown in their blowout win over the Stampeders, whose pass rush has been among the league’s best all season long. This marks the first time that B.C. has won this award this year.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Coach of the week: HC Buck Pierce, B.C. Lions

The Lions absolutely crushed Calgary this week despite the Stampeders being at home and coming off a bye week. The team’s offence was dynamite, generating 52 points and 527 yards of net offence, while the defence forced three takeaways. The West Division has been a two-horse race for most of the season but if this game was any indication, B.C. is a legitimate candidate to make some noise come playoff time.

Honourable mention: DC William Fields, Ottawa Redblacks

Best play of the week: REC Stanley Berryhill III, B.C. Lions

The 27-year-old made a brilliant one-handed catch over the middle in B.C.’s blowout win over the Stampeders. The play resulted in a 53-yard gain and was immediately followed by a 26-yard touchdown run from Nathan Rourke, which gave the Lions a 21-0 lead. Berryhill isn’t on pace for 1,000 yards this season but he’s proven he can be a deep threat and circus-catch artist when called upon.

Honourable mention: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst play of the week: DL Jordan Williams, Edmonton Elks

The 26-year-old native of Virginia Beach, Va. delivered a clear helmet-to-helmet shot on Bo Levi Mitchell with 37 seconds left in Saturday’s game. Though the play initially went unpenalized, the replay centre stepped in to charge Williams with roughing the passer, giving the Tiger-Cats a fresh set of downs near midfield. Were it not for this careless hit, the Elks may very well have maintained their lead to upset Hamilton.

Honourable mention: McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s third interception

Best game of the week: Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

This matchup fell asleep in the third quarter but it still ended in thrilling fashion as Marc Liegghio hit a walk-off 41-yard field goal to secure a 29-27 win for the Tiger-Cats. It would have been nice had there been fewer penalties down the stretch but the Hall of Fame inductions of Jeremaine Copeland, Bryan Chiu, Jovan Olafioye, Darryl Hall, Scott Flagel, Glen Johnson, and Frank McCrystal helped make this game feel like more of an event.

Honourable mention: B.C. Lions at Calgary Stampeders

Worst game of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks

The Blue Bombers channeled the 1960s in the nation’s capital, completing only three passes and yet somehow winning the game. Trey Vaval was sensational in the return game and Dru Brown made some nice completions but this game was simply not good football overall. The matchup didn’t even have a compelling ending as the Redblacks turned the ball over on downs with four minutes left, ending their comeback bid.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts