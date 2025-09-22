Western Mustangs climb U Sports football rankings as Montreal Carabins fall

The Montreal Carabins dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the U Sports rankings after their shocking loss to the McGill Redbirds.

The Redbirds pulled off a 31-24 upset over their crosstown rivals, scoring 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Carabins for the first time since 2002 and end a 36-game losing streak. Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald threw two touchdown passes in the win, while he and running back Jerry Momo combined for 298 yards and two scores along the ground. Pepe Gonzalez threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, though he was also intercepted three times.

The Laurier Golden Hawks held firm in the top spot after defeating the Ottawa Gee-Gees by a score of 30-24. Cal Wither threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the victory as Ottawa Redblacks draft pick Ethan Jordan made eight catches for 182 yards and two scores. Despite the loss, the Gee-Gees held firm at No. 10.

The Western Mustangs rose from No. 3 to No. 2 despite being on a bye this past week, while the Laval Rouge et Or rose from No. 4 to No. 3 after beating the Concordia Stingers by a score of 39-14. Laval led the game 36-0 at halftime before pulling several key starters, including quarterback Arnaud Desjardins. The Hec Crighton Trophy hopeful threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in only two quarters of action, helping the Rouge et Or reach 518 yards of net offence on the day.

The Saskatchewan Huskies moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 following a 22-20 win over the Regina Rams, which knocked their provincial rivals down from No. 5 to No. 6. Saskatchewan quarterback Anton Amundrud threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Wiebe, a late-round pick of the Roughriders in the 2025 CFL Draft, late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies fell from No. 6 to No. 9 after suffering their first loss of the season to the St. FX X-Men, who remain unranked. Silas Fagnan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Blackwood with two seconds on the clock to win the game for St. FX, who now share a three-way tie for first place in the AUS alongside Saint Mary’s and Bishop’s, the latter of whom held firm at No. 7 after beating the Acadia Axemen 20-5.

The Queen’s Gaels moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 after crushing the Waterloo Warriors by a score of 58-18. American-born running back Jared Chisari, who had a stint with the Ottawa Redblacks as an undrafted CFL free agent in 2024, ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gaels to a one-sided win.

