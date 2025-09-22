Calgary Stampeders bring back QB Logan Bonner following injury to P.J. Walker

The Calgary Stampeders have brought back American quarterback Logan Bonner after P.J. Walker suffered what play-by-play man Mark Stephen reported is a season-ending arm injury against the B.C. Lions.

Bonner attended training camp with the team earlier this year but was released as part of final cuts. The six-foot, 230-pound native of Rowlett, Texas dressed for 17 regular-season games over two seasons with the Red and White, largely in a backup role. He started one game in 2024 and completed 21-of-36 passes for 284 yards and five interceptions.

For his career, the 27-year-old has connected on 29-of-50 pass attempts for 378 yards and five picks. He has yet to throw a CFL touchdown or record a rushing stat.

The Stampeders also added four American players to their expanded practice roster, including receiver Ryan Jones, defensive linemen Devonte O’Malley and B.J. Thompson, and defensive backs Jacobe Covington and Lance Robinson.

Jones reported back to the Stampeders last week after being placed on the retired list in May. The six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Charlotte, N.C. spent the 2023 season on the practice roster with the New York Giants. He played linebacker at the University of Oklahoma before transitioning to tight end at East Carolina University, where he made 78 receptions for 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

O’Malley had recent stints with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, though he didn’t see regular-season action with either team. The six-foot-three, 284-pound native of Hammond, Ind. played collegiately at Northern Illinois where he made 127 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one blocked kick over 56 games.

Thompson was a fifth-round selection of Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft and played one regular-season game with the team, making two tackles. The six-foot-six, 243-pound native of Little Rock, Ark. played his final three collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin University where he recorded 79 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Covington attended training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year but was released by the team. The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Tucson, Ariz. played 29 collegiate games at the University of Southern California where he made 60 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and nine pass knockdowns.

Robinson had a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with the team. The five-foot-ten, 185-pound native of New Orleans, La. played 35 collegiate games at Tulane University and made 84 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 16 passes defended.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (7-7) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, September 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a blowout loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Alouettes narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts on the road.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 in Montreal.