Commissioner Stewart Johnston to announce ‘significant changes’ to CFL game

Major changes could be on the horizon for the Canadian Football League.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston will hold a press conference on Monday, September 22 at 1:00 p.m. EDT to make what the league’s own media release termed “a major announcement regarding significant changes to the game.” It remains unclear what the changes are, when they will take effect, or just how sweeping they will be.

The press conference will take place at Hotel X in Toronto and will be available for fans to livestream on CFL+.

Johnston began his tenure as commissioner on April 24, replacing Randy Ambrosie. He spent his entire professional career in television and first joined TSN as an intern in 1997. By 2006, Johnston had been promoted to vice president of programming and eventually became TSN’s president in 2010, a role he held until being hired by the CFL. He also served as Bell Media’s senior vice president of content and sales.

The Toronto native, who was raised primarily in Ottawa, has now been on the job 151 days. At the time of his introduction in April, he expressed a need to respect tradition but did not rule out rule changes in the pursuit of growth.