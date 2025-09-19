Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out Zach Collaros, Chris Streveler to start against Ottawa

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have ruled out Zach Collaros for a second-straight game.

The 37-year-old missed last week’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to a head injury he suffered against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Banjo Bowl. He was a limited participant in practice this week, according to the team’s official report, but has been left on the one-game injured list.

Chris Streveler will start in place of Collaros. Last week, the native of Crystal Lake, Ill. completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions and ran 11 times for 81 yards and a score in a 32-21 loss to the Tiger-Cats.

The 30-year-old has now thrown for 1,013 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season to go 2-1 as a starter.

Dating back to his rookie season in 2018, Streveler has thrown for 4,054 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions, and rushed for 1,627 yards and 36 scores over 61 career regular-season CFL games. He is 7-9 as a starter.

Collaros has thrown for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over 10 regular-season games this season, posting a 4-6 record. The native of Steubenville, Ohio has also rushed for 105 yards and a score.

Winnipeg has made two other changes to the roster, placing defensive backs Nick Hallett and Michael Griffin II on the one-game injured list. Hallett, who has recorded six special teams tackles over 10 games this year, is uninjured according to the team’s official report, while Griffin II missed practice all week due to a knee injury.

Jamal Parker, who missed six-straight games with a leg injury, has been activated and will start at field-side cornerback, pushing Dexter Lawson Jr. into a backup role. Canadian defensive back Jake Kelly has also been promoted from the practice roster to fill a depth role behind starting safety Cam Allen.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (4-9) at TD Place Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 32-21 loss to Hamilton, while the Redblacks lost 38-27 against B.C. in Vancouver.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.