Edmonton Elks add DB Royce Metchie to six-game injured list

The Edmonton Elks will be without a pair of impact defenders for Saturday’s clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Safety Royce Metchie has officially been placed on the six-game injured list with an Achilles injury, though the team has yet to announce whether his season is done. The 29-year-old has amassed 31 defensive tackles in 10 games since coming over from Toronto.

Also out this week is the reigning Most Outstanding Rookie, Nick Anderson, who made his return from the six-game injured list in the last game. He has now been placed on the one-game injured list with a hip issue.

Brock Mogensen will once again step in at middle linebacker, while Kordell Jackson will roll from halfback to safety to replace Metchie. Jaylin Williams will draw into the roster and make his debut at boundary half.

Also dressing in depth roles are Canadian linebacker Josiah Schakel and Global defensive end Richard Jibunor. Global linebacker Alex Raich will be a healthy scratch.

The Edmonton Elks (5-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-5) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 31-30 last-second loss to Toronto, while the Tiger-Cats beat Winnipeg at Hamilton Stadium by a score of 32-21.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 16 degrees and partly cloudy skies. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.