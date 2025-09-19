3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 16

Week 16 of the CFL season is here, and we have a full slate of impactful games. Toronto looks to claim a share of second place against Montreal, quarterbacks rekindle niceties when B.C. visits Calgary, Winnipeg hopes to get off the schneid in Ottawa, and Edmonton tries to stay alive against Hamilton.

B.C.-based reporter J.C. Abbott has pulled in front for our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has a strong lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 16 in the CFL.

Friday, September 19: Montreal Alouettes (-6.5) at Toronto Argonauts at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Montreal Alouettes are favoured by nearly a touchdown over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night, despite this game being played at BMO Field. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make a second straight start for the Alouettes after being named PFF’s player of the week for eviscerating the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Jarret Doege will be under centre for the Argonauts following an injury to Nick Arbuckle. Chad Kelly still isn’t back for Toronto, but at least rookie defensive back Derek Slywka will return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence.

ABBOTT: Jarret Doege won’t be good enough to win, but Ryan Dinwiddie finds a formula to keep it close.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: Montreal is getting healthy, and Toronto is headed the other way.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: I don’t like picking against Toronto at home, but the Alouettes are the healthier team, and MBT is better than Doege.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: The Argos keep finding ways to win. I think they can do it again.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos are on a roll right now, but it will be harder without Arbuckle.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: The Alouettes defence knows how to Doege.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: The boost of getting back in the win column last week carries over against the division rival.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: The Alouettes got it rolling on offence last week; they’ll keep that going this week against a banged-up Argos team.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: The Alouettes’ win in Regina hasn’t fooled me, but I do think Dinwiddie having to break in yet another quarterback is a back-breaker.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: The Argos are hurting, and the Als are rolling.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, Toronto 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 5, Toronto 5.

Friday, September 19: B.C. Lions at Calgary Stampeders (-5) at 9:30 p.m. EDT

The Calgary Stampeders are favoured against the B.C. Lions on Friday night, as Vernon Adams Jr. squares off with his former team for the first time. The Stamps have key defenders back in the lineup with Jaylon Hutchings at defensive tackle and Adrian Greene at cornerback, as well as left tackle D’Antne Demery, though the loss of Folarin Orimolade looms large. The Lions are heading in the other direction as left tackle Jarell Broxton, running back James Butler, and receiver Jevon Cottoy are out, but veteran T.J. Lee will make his first appearance of the season after re-joining the club.

ABBOTT: What bites the Lions harder: the injury bug or a fired-up VA?

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: Calgary gets both offensive tackles and Hutchings back, while B.C. has lost several key offensive weapons.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: Vernon Adams gets a small measure of revenge on the team that deemed him expendable.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: Calgary is coming off a bye and playing a defence that is inconsistent at best.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Calgary is well-rested, while the Lions will have to play without James Butler.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: Orimolade is a big loss, but the Stampeders are healthier than B.C. and coming off a bye.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: This is likely the game of the week. I’ll give the horses the edge coming off the bye week.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: Giving Dave Dickenson a bye week to get ready for this Lions defence is a huge boost for Calgary.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: The Stamps had a bye week to be angry. Bad news for not just the Lions but everyone else, too.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: The Lions won’t be able to simply outscore the Stamps. I don’t trust the B.C. defence enough to back the Lions here.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 10, B.C. 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 8, B.C. 2.

Saturday, September 20: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks (-2.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Ottawa Redblacks are narrow home favourites over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday afternoon. Dru Brown will reportedly make his return to the lineup after missing three games due to a knee injury, while it appears that Chris Streveler will start a second-straight game with Zach Collaros out due to a head injury. The Redblacks will be without running back William Stanback, though they could get returner Devonte Dedmon back if they want to dress him.

ABBOTT: The quarterback the Bombers should have hung onto versus the one they need to move on from.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: There is still enough fight in the old dog to handle the home team.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: I’ll take the Redblacks despite my misgivings about their recent defensive play.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Quarterback questions galore here. I’ll take the home side.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Dru Brown’s return should be enough for the Redblacks to win it.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: If Collaros is out, the Redblacks will Dru what they gotta Dru.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: It comes down to quarterback play, and Ottawa’s are better right now.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: Injuries on both sides make this a really difficult one to figure out. I like a healthy Dru Brown to give Ottawa a slight edge.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McGUIRE: It’s not just about who’s at quarterback. Pound for pound, the Blue Bombers still have a better group.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: There are problems on both sides here, but I like the Bombers to have a better week than they had against Hamilton.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 7, Winnipeg 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 7, Winnipeg 3.

Saturday, September 20: Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-5.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are home favourites over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night. The Elks are banged up on defence as Nick Anderson and Royce Metchie have both been ruled out this week, while the Tiger-Cats will be without budding young linebacker Kyler Fisher. Fortunately, Canadian rookie Devin Veresuk will be good to go in the middle after a scare last week, while star returner Isaiah Wooden could also be back in action.

ABBOTT: The Ticats are the better team, but the Elks have some fight left in them.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Edmonton is rounding into shape despite last week. Hamilton is reversing the trend of slow starts and hot finishes.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: Both teams are playing good football, but the Ticats are simply the better team. That said, I think it’s a close one.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Hamilton is just the more well-rounded team.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks are still playing good football, while the Tiger-Cats have slowed down.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: The Ticats are hummin’.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: It’s a must-win for the Elks, but not sure they can overcome the injury list. They will put up a fight.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton lost a tough one last week, but they keep getting better. Hamilton edges this one out, but the Elks keep it close.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: Elks have lost by more than one score just once in the eight games that Fajardo has started. I expect that to continue, but it still won’t be enough.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

THOMAS: This Elks team took Hamilton to the brink before anyone knew they were able to compete the way they are now. I like the Cats at home, but the spread feels a little high.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 8, Edmonton 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, Hamilton 2.

2025 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 38-20

BALLANTINE — 37-21

HOSKINS — 37-21

HERRERA-VERGARA — 35-23

McGUIRE — 35-23

HODGE — 34-24

KLEIN — 34-24

THOMAS — 34-24

GASSON — 31-27

FILOSO — 29-29

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 36-22

BALLANTINE — 31-27

ABBOTT — 31-27

HERRERA-VERGARA — 31-27

FILOSO — 31-27

THOMAS — 29-29

HODGE — 27-31

KLEIN — 27-31

GASSON — 27-31

HOSKINS — 25-33