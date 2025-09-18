Toronto Argonauts leave QB Chad Kelly off roster again despite Nick Arbuckle injury

The Toronto Argonauts have extended Chad Kelly’s tenure on the six-game injured list for another week, despite serious question marks at the quarterback position.

With CFL passing leader Nick Arbuckle slated to miss this game due to a calf injury, the Argonauts have elected to start Jarret Doege. Moreover, Kelly will not even dress for the game, as rookie Max Duggan has been elevated off the practice roster to fulfill the league’s three QB quota.

Kelly teased a possible return to the lineup on social media two weeks ago but was left off the roster for last week’s win over Edmonton. The 31-year-old has since posted a mea culpa to his Instagram page, stating he was not yet 100 percent and crediting “incredible support from the front office, MLSE, and medical staff” for his continued recovery.

The native of Buffalo, N.Y., hasn’t played for the Argonauts since he suffered a broken leg in last year’s East Final. Entering the week, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was clear that Kelly would not be “rushed” back, regardless of the QB situation.

Doege saw the field in a relief effort against Edmonton, completing three-of-six pass attempts for 35 yards and engineering the game-winning drive with only one minute left. The 27-year-old previously dressed for 20 regular-season games over two seasons with the Elks, throwing for 593 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions and rushing eight times for 23 yards.

Elsewhere, the Argos will get two significant returns to the lineup. Rookie safety Derek Slywka will be back over the top after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, and Canadian Anthony Vandal takes back over from Shane Richards at left guard. Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga (knee) has been placed on the six-game injured list, while American defensive back Delonte Hood has been returned to the practice roster.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-8) will host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) at BMO Field on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a shocking 48-31 upset win over Saskatchewan, while the Argonauts completed the comeback to beat Edmonton 31-30.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 19 degrees with clear skies. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.