DL Jaylon Hutching, DB Adrian Greene return for Calgary Stampeders against B.C.

The Calgary Stampeders will get two of their biggest defensive playmakers back in the lineup against the B.C. Lions on Friday.

Star defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings returns after missing the team’s last game with a groin injury. The second-year man has been a wrecking ball this season and is considered by some to be the frontrunner for Most Outstanding Defensive Player after recording 29 tackles and seven sacks in 11 games.

Also back after a five-game absence is Canadian cornerback Adrian Greene. The former Lion had a hot start to the 2025 campaign after joining the Stamps in free agency, amassing 20 defensive tackles and four interceptions through seven weeks, including one returned for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Calgary will have one massive hole to fill following the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by all-star defensive end Folarin Orimolade. Charles Wiley will start in his place, with the recently signed Byron Vaughns and Daniel Joseph stepping into the rotation. Rookie halfback Sheldon Arnold (hand) has also been placed on the six-game injured list, with rookie Brady Breeze slated to make his first career start.

Offensively, left tackle D’Antne Demery is back after a one-game absence. His replacement, Preston Nichols, returns to the practice roster, while Canadian offensive lineman Rodeem Brown will be a healthy scratch. Veteran fullback William Langlais will return to his spot after an illness.

Also dressing this week for the Stampeders are long snapper Jason MacGougan and linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. Long snapper Aaron Crawford (knee) has been placed on the six-game injured list, defensive end Shaun Peterson Jr. (ankle) has been placed on the one-game, and Canadian defensive back Dolani Robinson, Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas, and American defensive tackle Josiah Coatney have all been returned to the practice roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-4) will host the B.C. Lions (6-7) at McMahon Stadium on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 9:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions beat Ottawa by a score of 38-27 in Vancouver this past week, while the Stampeders were on a bye week.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and 770 CHQR in Calgary.