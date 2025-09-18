CFL kickers and punters will be dealing with different footballs during Weeks 17 and 18, as the league looks to highlight their commitment to Truth and Reconciliation.

The specialty footballs, which feature orange laces, orange Wilson branding, and each team’s Indigenized logo, will be used for all special teams plays in five games beginning on September 26 when Calgary visits Montreal and ending on October 3 when Ottawa hosts Saskatchewan. Teams will also wear orange jerseys for warm-up ahead of those games, as they have for the past several years.

Following each game, teams will either auction off the footballs and jerseys in support of Indigenous causes or donate them directly to those communities and initiatives. The colourful footballs are the most visible part of an increased focus on Truth and Reconciliation this season, spearheaded by two new partnerships.

The league has joined forces with Capital Power to host three flag football youth clinics for Indigenous communities: two outside of Edmonton with Samson Cree Nation of Maskwacis, Enoch Cree Nation and Paul First Nation, and another in Ontario with Six Nations of the Grande.

Another camp, the Nunavik Future Flag Stars Clinic, will take place for Inuit youth in Northern Quebec through an official partnership with the Kativik Regional Government. Former Alouettes Davis Sanchez and Bruno Heppell will serve as Arctic Ambassadors for the initiative, which will also see four youth participants selected to travel to attend a CFL game in Montreal.

“Our league is built upon a long-held connection with our communities – not only across our east and west coasts, but also to our northern coast,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “Partnerships with like-minded organizations allow us to amplify our message of acknowledgement and healing through increased awareness, better understanding and greater learning.”

The CFL will also be running a Truth and Reconciliation Donation Program, fueled by sales of the New Era sideline collection that players and coaches will be wearing from September 19 to 30. Capital Power has agreed to match up to $30,000 worth of sales, which will go towards Indigenous Youth Roots, a youth-led organization that works to empower Indigenous youth across Canada.

In an effort to share more stories on Indigenous athletes, the CFL has also launched a centralized content hub for Truth and Reconciliation on their website, supported by their new partners.

The league’s increased efforts were developed in consultation with local Indigenous communities and leaders to align with several of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action, including No. 83 – Commemoration, Nos. 87 and 88 – Sports and Reconciliation, and No. 92 – Business and Reconciliation. All nine franchises have undertaken their own initiatives, including the use of specialty logos to raise money for local Indigenous causes.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on Tuesday, September 30.