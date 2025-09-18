CFL leading rusher James Butler, top left tackle Jarell Broxton out for B.C. Lions against Stamps

The B.C. Lions will be short a couple of key contributors when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

Chief among the losses is that of running back James Butler, who has been placed on the one-game injured list with a thigh issue. The 30-year-old ball carrier is the CFL’s leading rusher entering Week 16, having amassed 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 184 carries. He has also caught 31 passes for 275 yards and another score.

Butler will be replaced by former NFL fullback Zander Horvath, who dressed for five games as a backup earlier in the season and made just one run for four yards. However, there will be some significant changes to the blocking in front of him, as stud left tackle Jarell Broxton will also sit out this week with a foot injury. Kory Woodruff will bump out to replace him, with American rookie Ilm Manning stepping in at left guard. The Lions will also be without their top blocking receiver, as big-bodied Jevon Cottoy has been placed on the six-game injured list due to an ankle problem and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Keiran Poissant.

Defensively, the news is more positive, as recently re-signed veteran T.J. Lee is slated to make his first start of the season at boundary halfback, returning rookie Cam Stone to the practice roster. Also making their returns, albeit from injury, are starting defensive end Kemoko Turay and key rotational defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile. Global defensive tackle Tibo Debaillie (ankle) has been returned to the six-game injured list, while recently signed defensive end Bradlee Anae (shoulder) goes on the one-game.

Canadian defensive end Anthony Bennett and Global linebacker Maxime Rouyer will also draw in for special teams depth, while American defensive tackle Marcus Moore will be a healthy scratch. Perennial all-star cornerback Garry Peters remains a game-time decision with a knee injury, but is expected to play.

The B.C. Lions (6-7) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (8-4) at McMahon Stadium on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 9:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions beat Ottawa by a score of 38-27 in Vancouver this past week, while the Stampeders were on a bye week.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and 770 CHQR in Calgary.