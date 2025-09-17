QB Dru Brown full participant in practice with Ottawa Redblacks

Dru Brown was a full participant in practice with the Ottawa Redblacks for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, as per the team’s official report.

The 28-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif. has missed Ottawa’s last three games due to a knee injury he sustained against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in mid-August.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound passer has thrown for 1842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions over eight regular-season games this year, posting a 2-5 record as a starter. He dressed as the third-string quarterback for the Redblacks this past week.

Dustin Crum has made three straight starts in Brown’s place, posting a 1-2 record. The 26-year-old native of Grafton, Ohio has thrown for for 1,510 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. He has also rushed 69 times for 385 yards and 11 scores.

Veteran returner DeVonte Dedmon (ankle) has also been a full participant in practice, while running back William Stanback has been out (back).

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-9) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7) at TD Place Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 32-21 loss to Hamilton, while the Redblacks lost 38-27 against B.C. in Vancouver.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.