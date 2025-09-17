Ottawa Redblacks bring back punter Noah Gettman

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American punter Noah Gettman.

The six-foot-four, 202-pound native of Daytona Beach, Fla. attended training camp with the team earlier this year but was released amid final roster cuts.

The 24-year-old finished his collegiate career at the University of Akron in 2022, punting in 12 games for an average of 40.6 yards. His long went for 62 yards.

Gettman previously played at Sacred Heart University, an FCS program located in Fairfield, Conn., where he was named a second-team AFCA All-American.

He also was under contract with the Edmonton Elks in 2023 but didn’t dress for any regular-season games with the team.

Richie Leone, Ottawa’s longtime punter, did not participate in practice with the team on Tuesday due to personal reasons.

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-9) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7) at TD Place Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 32-21 loss to Hamilton, while the Redblacks lost 38-27 against B.C. in Vancouver.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.