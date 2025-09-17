Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign South Dakota OL Joey Lombard

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Joey Lombard.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound native of Anoka, Minn. played 51 collegiate games at the University of South Dakota, making 48 starts. He was the captain of the offensive line during his senior year, helping anchor a unit that helped generate 215.9 rushing yards per game and allowed less than one sack per game.

The 24-year-old recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-5) will host the Edmonton Elks (5-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 31-30 last-second loss to Toronto, while the Tiger-Cats beat Winnipeg at Hamilton Stadium by a score of 32-21.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.