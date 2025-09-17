CFL-leading returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. back practicing with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Return specialist Isaiah Wooden Sr. was a full participant in practice with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Wednesday, according to the team’s official report.

The 25-year-old native of San Diego, Calif. has missed Hamilton’s last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the B.C. Lions in early-August.

The five-foot-nine, 170-pound speedster was arguably the CFL’s most dangerous returner for the first half of the season, recording 24 kickoff returns for 747 yards and two touchdowns, 27 punt returns for 454 yards and one score, and three missed field goal returns for 67 yards.

The Southern Utah University product currently leads the league in punt return average (16.8 yards), kickoff return average (31.1 yards), and total return touchdowns (three).

Wooden signed with the Tiger-Cats earlier this year following his release from B.C. He previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Starting linebacker Kyler Fisher (shoulder) and veteran cornerback Jamal Peters (illness) were both non-participants in practice on Wednesday. Devin Veresuk, the team’s first-round pick out of the University of Windsor, was a full participant despite leaving the club’s win over Winnipeg on a spineboard.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-5) will host the Edmonton Elks (5-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 31-30 last-second loss to Toronto, while the Tiger-Cats beat Winnipeg at Hamilton Stadium by a score of 32-21.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.