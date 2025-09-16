Saskatchewan Roughriders draft choice Kyle Hergel works out for Minnesota Vikings

Canadian offensive lineman Kyle Hergel worked out for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. According to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, the workout went well but Hergel is not expected to sign with the team immediately.

The six-foot-three, 302-pound blocker dressed for eight regular-season games with the New Orleans Saints last year, playing 45 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps.

The 25-year-old originally joined the team as a free agent after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hergel participated in training camp with the Saints earlier this year but was let go amid final roster cuts.

Hergel played his final collegiate season at Boston College in 2023 where he was named an All-ACC honourable mention at guard. He spent the two previous seasons at Texas State where he was named All-Sun Belt honourable mention in 2021 and third-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

The native of Toronto, Ont. started his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota where he was named the FCS Independent Newcomer of the Year in 2019. Over 54 career collegiate starts, he allowed five sacks and 32 pressures on 1,774 pass-blocking snaps.

Hergel’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who selected him in the first round of the 2024 CFL Draft. The team has indicated that it’s in communication with Hergel in case he chooses to sign a contract up north.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) are currently on a bye week, while the Minnesota Vikings are 1-1 to start the NFL season.