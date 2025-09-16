Ottawa Redblacks sign QB Hajj-Malik Williams, one other

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and American defensive lineman Jesse Evans.

Williams finished his collegiate career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) in 2024 where he threw for 1,941 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions and carried the ball 161 times for 851 yards and nine scores.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound native of Atlanta, Ga. started his collegiate career at Campbell University, an FCS program located in Buies Creek, N.C., where he played from 2019 to 2023. He threw for 8,200 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions with the Fighting Camels and rushed for 1,590 yards and 23 scores.

The 25-year-old attended rookie minicamp with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year but wasn’t signed to a contact.

Evans spent his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech University and Prairie View A&M University, recording 182 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 49 total games. The six-foot-three, 260-pound defender hails from Houston, Texas.

The Redblacks have also released American quarterback Matt Morrissey and Canadian linebacker Woodly Appolon from the practice roster. According to the league’s transactions page, Morrissey has signed a futures contract to return to the Redblacks in 2026.

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-9) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7) at TD Place Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 32-21 loss to Hamilton, while the Redblacks lost 38-27 against B.C. in Vancouver.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.