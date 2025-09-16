Mike O’Shea defends Chris Streveler with Zach Collaros limited in Blue Bombers practice

Zach Collaros was a limited participant in practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday, according to the team’s official report. He is still dealing with the head injury he suffered in the Banjo Bowl.

Head coach Mike O’Shea declined to provide a formal update on his status, though he made it clear the veteran quarterback isn’t being ruled out for this week’s game.

Chris Streveler started against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in place of the injured Collaros this past week and completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 32-21 loss. He also ran 11 times for 81 yards and a score.

It was Streveler’s third start of the season with the defeat dropping his record to 2-1. The 30-year-old native of Crystal Lake, Ill. has now thrown for 1,013 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season and rushed 43 times for 188 yards and four scores.

When asked for his reaction to those who have criticized Streveler’s play, O’Shea defended the dual-threat quarterback.

“I think people are forgetting what Chris has done for us. You look back at his run in 2019 — it’s common knowledge that he played with an injury that most people wouldn’t even step on the field with and he happened to tear it up and gut it out and help lead us to a championship,” O’Shea told the media.

“That kind of leadership, that kind of fire, it’s still all evident and he has played for us since and won us games. He’s stood in the pocket and delivered and he’s run the ball, and when he’s in there, he certainly allows us to have a whole bunch of different plays that most quarterbacks, you wouldn’t be able to do those things.”

Following last week’s loss, Streveler is now 7-9 as a CFL starter dating back to his rookie season in 2018. He has thrown for 4,054 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions and rushed for 1,627 yards and 36 scores over 61 career regular-season CFL games.

Collaros, who is on the one-game injured list, has thrown for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over 10 regular-season games this season, posting a 4-6 record. The native of Steubenville, Ohio has also rushed for 105 yards and a score.

Slotback Jerreth Sterns (shoulder) and defensive back Jamal Parker (leg) were both limited in practice on Tuesday, while defensive back Michael Griffin II (knee) was a non-participant.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (4-9) at TD Place Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 32-21 loss to Hamilton, while the Redblacks lost 38-27 against B.C. in Vancouver.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.