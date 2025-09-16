Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign five, including Delaware standout Marcus Yarns

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed five American players to their practice roster, including running backs Shane Watts and Marcus Yarns, defensive lineman Caiden Woullard, linebacker Ryan Meed, and defensive back Cam Bergeron.

Watts had stints with the New England Patriots and Tiger-Cats earlier this year but didn’t see regular-season action with either team. The 23-year-old native of De Soto, Kan. played collegiately at Fort Hays State University where he rushed for 1,979 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 66 passes for 606 yards.

Yarns attended training camp with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year but didn’t make the team’s final roster. The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound native of Salisbury, Md. rushed for 2,344 yards, caught 64 passes for 812 yards, and scored 34 touchdowns over 43 collegiate games at the University of Delaware.

Woullard played his collegiate career at the University of Miami and University of Oklahoma, recording 88 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns, and three forced fumbles. The six-foot-four, 264-pound defender hails from Massillon, Ohio.

Meed played 53 collegiate games at the University of Illinois, where he recorded 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass knockdown. The six-foot-one, 230-pound defender hails from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bergeron played collegiately at Duke University where he made 100 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception over 46 games. The six-foot, 190-pound defender hails from Albany, Ga.