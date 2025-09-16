3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 15

Week 15 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to a close with Toronto continuing to make its playoff push, the Alouettes showing signs of life, Hamilton taking a stranglehold on first place in the East Division, and the Lions making a play for third in the West Division. Before we get into Week 16, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes

The former first-round pick out of the University of Calgary had a career day at Mosaic Stadium, lighting up the Roughriders for nine catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Philpot didn’t come close to setting a new single-game Alouettes record — Hal Patterson recorded 338 receiving yards in a game in 1956 — but it was still one of the best performances we’ve seen from a CFL receiver this century. After missing six games due to a knee injury earlier this year, Philpot is back with a vengeance.

Honourable mention: QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes

Defensive player of the week: DL Mathieu Betts, B.C. Lions

The former CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player entered this week with only four sacks but doubled that total in just one outing, bringing down Dustin Crum four times. Betts is now tied for the league-lead with eight sacks, tying him with fellow Canadian edge rusher Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. The Laval Université product remains 10 sacks shy of his single-year career-high but that total could still be in reach if he keeps bringing down quarterbacks by the handful.

Honourable mention: DL Derek Parish, Toronto Argonauts

Special teams player of the week: K Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts

The veteran kicker went three-for-three on field goals against the Elks, hitting a 53-yarder on the final play of the first half and a 48-yard game-winner on the final play of regulation. Hajrullahu also went two-for-two on converts and averaged 62.8 yards on four kickoffs. The 35-year-old native of St. Catharines, Ont. has now made 37-of-41 field goal attempts this season for an average of 90.2 percent.

Honourable mention: K Lewis Ward, Ottawa Redblacks

Breakout player of the week: LB Joel Dublanko, Edmonton Elks

The former first-overall CFL draft pick has been playing well for a few weeks now, so it’s only fair that we recognize him with this award. Dublanko recorded five defensive tackles and one sack against the Argonauts as part of a dominant defensive effort that saw Edmonton record six takeaways and three sacks. The University of Cincinnati product entered the starting lineup after injuries to Nyles Morgan and Nick Anderson and hasn’t allowed the linebacking corps to miss a beat.

Honourable mention: RB Stevie Scott III, Montreal Alouettes

Offensive line of the week: Montreal Alouettes

The unit of Nick Callender, Pier-Olivier Lestage, Justin Lawrence, Donny Ventrelli, and Jamar McGloster was excellent against Saskatchewan, allowing zero sacks against a tough defensive front and helping Stevie Scott III rush 19 times for 125 yards. This marks the first time that Montreal’s offensive line has been recognized in this space this season but the unit was brilliant, paving the way for a 530-yard performance from the offence.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Coach of the week: HC Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes

The Alouettes entered Week 15 having lost five-straight games but took it to the Roughriders in Regina to win 48-31. Maas has his fingerprints all over the team’s offence and the unit was excellent despite franchise quarterback Davis Alexander remaining out due to a hamstring injury. Now 6-7, Montreal still has a clear path to earning a home playoff game in the East Division.

Honourable mention: STC Mickey Donovan, Toronto Argonauts

Best play of the week: REC Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks

The veteran receiver caught nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Ottawa’s loss to B.C. and what a score it was. Hardy flew through the air towards the sideline and corralled a pass from Dustin Crum, though he initially appeared to land out of bounds. Upon review from the replay centre, the play was ruled a touchdown when it was clear that Hardy managed to just tap his right foot in-bounds before landing on the white stripe.

Honourable mention: DB Deontai Williams, B.C. Lions

The Elks are Elksing yet again! Derek Parish and Aaron Casey combine for the strip sack, and Andrew Chatfield scoops it up for the go-ahead Toronto TD!#CFL #Argos #PullTogether

pic.twitter.com/3Skp6YRLJ7 — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) September 13, 2025

Worst play of the week: OL David Beard, Edmonton Elks

Edmonton’s centre missed a delayed blitz from Toronto linebacker Aaron Casey, who helped Derek Parish sack Cody Fajardo and force the veteran quarterback to fumble. Beard had the first chance to jump on the loose ball but actually pushed it closer to his team’s end zone. Defensive end Andrew Chatfield Jr. then scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Argonauts a 28-27 lead with a little over three minutes left to play.

Honourable mention: Hamilton leaving Keric Wheatfall uncovered for a touchdown

Best game of the week: Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts

This wasn’t the best-played game of the week but it was certainly the best from an entertainment standpoint. There was rampant smack talk between the two teams all afternoon, which culminated in Ryan Dinwiddie giving an emphatic postgame celebration, and plenty of late drama with three lead changes in the final four minutes. These were two desperate teams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive and both clubs scratched and clawed to the bitter end.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Worst game of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The in-game tribute to the late Ted Goveia at Hamilton Stadium was brilliant but the on-field action was middling at best. Winnipeg struggled to get anything going offensively with Chris Streveler under centre, while the Tiger-Cats kept things conservative offensively while feasting on takeaways. The Blue Bombers did some scoreboard massaging late in the game but this matchup never felt in doubt as Hamilton led by double-digits throughout the fourth quarter.

Honourable mention: Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions