Saskatchewan Roughriders add Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss to negotiation list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added University of Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to their negotiation list.

The native of Grand Rapids, Mich. transferred to Ole Miss this year and has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 412 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions so far this season. He has also ran the ball 22 times for 83 yards and two scores.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound dual-threat passer started his collegiate career at Ferris State University, a Division II program located in Big Rapids, Mich. After two seasons as a backup, Chambliss became the team’s starter in 2024 and threw for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions to lead the team to a Division II National Championship. He also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns to be named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The 23-year-old has gone 15-2 as a starter in the collegiate ranks including his recent win with Ole Miss over the University of Arkansas.

All nine CFL teams can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights once they enter the professional ranks.

The Roughriders (10-3) are currently on a bye week after losing to the Montreal Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium by a score of 48-31 in Week 15.