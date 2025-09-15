Hamilton Tiger-Cats mourn death of former all-star Al Moffat

Al Moffat, who played seven seasons along the offensive and defensive lines with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, had died at the age of 73.

The native of Brantford, Ont. was a first-round pick in the 1976 CFL Draft out of the University of Ottawa. The six-foot-four, 265-pounder recorded one interception and one fumble recovery over 91 career regular-season games, earning an East Division all-star selection in 1980 at guard.

“The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Al Moffat,” the team wrote in a statement. “Al’s impact on the football community and those around him will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him during this difficult time.”

