Edmonton Elks mourn passing of two-time Grey Cup champion Bill Manchuk

Longtime CFL linebacker Bill Manchuk has passed away at the age of 78.

The native of Edmonton, Alta. played 10 seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and earned a West Division all-star selection in 1976. He then joined his hometown team in 1981 and spent two season with the team, winning a Grey Cup both years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Manchuk,” the Elks wrote in a statement. “A proud Edmontonian, two-time Grey Cup champion, and cherished member of the EE family. His legacy as both a player and leader will be remembered with deep respect. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Manchuk played 177 career regular-season CFL games, recording 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown, 12 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, and two sacks. The CFL didn’t record sacks as an official statistic for most of Manchuk’s career and didn’t track tackles until after his retirement.

The Edmonton Elks (5-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-5) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 31-30 last-second loss to Toronto, while the Tiger-Cats beat Winnipeg at Hamilton Stadium by a score of 32-21.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.