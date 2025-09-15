Cam Ward, Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor connect for first NFL touchdown with Tennessee Titans

2025 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, quarterback Cam Ward and Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor are forever linked.

Ward and Ayomanor connected for a touchdown during the Tennessee Titans 31-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. It was the first-ever NFL passing TD for Ward and first score for Ayomanor in his professional career.

“It was an outstanding play by both Cam and Elic — really great job recognizing that the quarterback had broken contain and get open on a scramble drill. Those are huge plays in the red zone, that’s how you score in the red zone — it’s hard to scheme up plays every time. The good red zone teams have the ability to create and improvise when the play structure breaks down,” head coach Brian Callahan said post-game.

With less than one minute left in the second quarter, Ward drifted left in the pocket, scrambled to his right around defensive lineman Tyler Davis and threw back against the grain to the end zone. Ayomanor hauled in the pass with defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in coverage for a nine-yard touchdown.

“The O-line giving me time, Elic knowing what I like in scramble drill, then us connecting on the play. It was exciting to throw my first touchdown, but I wish we came out with the win. He knows what I like, we watch film all the time. He knows how I see the field, I gave him a point and he did the rest. He made a contested catch in the end zone and got us a touchdown,” Ward said.

“I had done that in the preseason. When he saw it, he was like, ‘I love that, do that again.’ I saw the space on the other side of the field and he saw me,” Ayomanor said. “In my mind, he threw the ball and in my head I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m about to score.’ The ball kept staying in the air, eventually it came down and I caught it.”

The Medicine Hat, Alta. native was selected in the fourth round, 136th overall by the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s been working with Ward ever since the two rookies were brought together in Tennessee. It’s clear Ward has a lot of trust in Ayomanor after spending time together through organized training activities, training camp, preseason, and into the regular season.

“I’ve always had confidence in him since day one. I knew it from the jump, me and him went to the rookie premiere, me and him were waking up, working out and throwing in the hotel room. I knew me and him would connect on a lot of plays this season. I’m glad for it to be in a big game and try to continue off that,” Ward said.

“Because of the way his mind works and how good his arm is, it’s not out of the question to run to the opposite side of the field. If he’s rolling to the right, and there’s space on the left, run over there — he probably is going to see you,” Ayomanor said.

The 22-year-old Ayomanor has all the physical attributes to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. At the 2025 NFL Combine, he measured in at just under six-foot-two, 206 pounds, clocked an official 4.44-second forty-yard dash, and recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump. Following a standout NCAA career at Stanford University, the young man who spent some of his childhood in Kincaid, Saskatchewan has shown he can translate his skills to the NFL.

“Elic, he’s someone you want on your team. He’s a great teammate, he’s there early, there late, and the guy is from Stanford, so he is smart. He teaches me a lot of stuff in how he sees it from a receiver standpoint, so he’s getting me better every day,” Ward said.

As for who keeps the first touchdown ball, Ayomanor was honest.

“That’s Cam’s ball, not mine,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 pick’s ball.”